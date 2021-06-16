Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $69.40. 144,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

