NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NREF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

