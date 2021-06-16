NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,026,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,892,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.31. 243,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,766. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

