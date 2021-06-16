NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NGAC remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 94,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

NGAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

