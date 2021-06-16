NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of NGAC remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 94,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
NGAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
About NextGen Acquisition
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
