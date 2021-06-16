NextGen Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,982 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 331 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,464,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 555,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. NextGen Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
