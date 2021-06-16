NextGen Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,982 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 331 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,464,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 555,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. NextGen Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

