NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $130.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.