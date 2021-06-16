Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 14,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,190,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIU. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.