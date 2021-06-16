Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Nokia stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,002,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,934,844. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nokia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nokia by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

