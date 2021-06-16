Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 372 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Okta were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,670. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

