Northcoast Research Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.79 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,271 shares of company stock worth $9,635,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

