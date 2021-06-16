Northern Trust Corp Has $991.16 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,983,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 234,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of The TJX Companies worth $991,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

