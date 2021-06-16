Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

