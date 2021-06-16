Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Raised to C$100.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.40.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$76.94 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$41.50 and a 52-week high of C$79.67. The company has a market cap of C$43.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.4442062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 136.40%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

