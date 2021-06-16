Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 27.82 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 19.99 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

