Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.61

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 375434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OBE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,449.58. Insiders acquired 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301 in the last three months.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

