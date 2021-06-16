On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 13th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.5 days.

OOBHF stock remained flat at $$5.45 during trading on Wednesday. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

