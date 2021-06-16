Onion Global Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 16th (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global’s (NYSE:OG) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 16th. Onion Global had issued 9,310,350 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $67,500,038 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During Onion Global’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Onion Global stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Onion Global has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.71.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

