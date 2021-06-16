Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

LPRO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 17,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,372. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

