Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 1,022,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.66. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.