Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Organogenesis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Organogenesis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORGO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 39,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ORGO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.