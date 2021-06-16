Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96. 20,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 185,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,057,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,545,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,463,000.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.