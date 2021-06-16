Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.3 days.

OTCMKTS OVCHF remained flat at $$9.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

