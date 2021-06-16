PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $840.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

