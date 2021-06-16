Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,363 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.