Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $540,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.