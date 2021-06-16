Panda Yield Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,748.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $113,381.56 and approximately $7,748.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded up 348.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

