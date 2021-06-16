Pantos Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $10,272.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pantos has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

