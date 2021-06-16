Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.75. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 414,375 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on POU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.5266811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

