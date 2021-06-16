Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 41,866 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,909.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

