Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00.

CDNS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. 1,128,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

