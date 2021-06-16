PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

PYPL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.82. 6,724,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $315.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 52 week low of $161.66 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

