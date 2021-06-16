PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.94). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76), with a volume of 95,527 shares changing hands.

PAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,765.08. The firm has a market cap of £409.88 million and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders purchased a total of 63 shares of company stock worth $37,737 over the last quarter.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

