PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Buys 115,428 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji acquired 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji acquired 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

