PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.30. 140,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

