Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.54. Personalis shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 6,187 shares changing hands.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Personalis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

