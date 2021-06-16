Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Head-To-Head Review

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Secoo and Petco Health and Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $986.70 million 0.18 $22.27 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.11 -$26.48 million $0.23 104.96

Secoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo 0.49% 1.41% 0.54% Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Secoo and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $29.30, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Secoo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Secoo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

