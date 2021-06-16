Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.10 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 508,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,796. The company has a market cap of $887.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

