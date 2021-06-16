Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE PHR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 372,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.19.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 582.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
