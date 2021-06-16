Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PHR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 372,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 582.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.