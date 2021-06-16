Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Cap of $9.44 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $4,705.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

