PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 759,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NYSE PTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,095. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.