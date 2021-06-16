PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 759,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE PTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,095. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 254,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 124,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,013,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 585,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 129,564 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

