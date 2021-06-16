Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 96,119 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 2.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 125,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654,092. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

