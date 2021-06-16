Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,441 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,677 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

