Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,735 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.