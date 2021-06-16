Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 13th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PNGAY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

