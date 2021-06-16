Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 44.0% in May

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PME stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 40,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,569. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of -0.48. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

