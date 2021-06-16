Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

PNC stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.33. 12,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,243. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

