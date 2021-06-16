Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,551,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 87,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $389.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

