Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $13.64 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,756 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.90. 16,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,918. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.