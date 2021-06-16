Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,734 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,632,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,847,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,394,000 after purchasing an additional 271,021 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

