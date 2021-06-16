Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 57,710 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

AERI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 2,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

